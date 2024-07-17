Another big rock fall in Austria: the famous Alpine pass road is closed

Home page Weld

A few days later, two boulders crashed down an Alpine pass road in Austria. The road, popular with holidaymakers, is now impassable.

MUNICH – There are always news stories about catastrophic rockfalls. More recently, a spectacular rock slide threatened a settlement in South Tyrol. Now in Tyrol (Austria) two large landslides occurred within a few days. Silvretta High Alpine Road had to be closed.

Austria: Two rock falls on an Alpine road in Tyrol

Already on Friday (July 12), an avalanche of debris hit the pass road on the Vorarlberg side, considered one of the most beautiful mountain roads in the Alps, especially popular with holidaymakers. The road from Partenen to Bielerhöhe is closed. But not all clear. Another rockslide occurred on Saturday (July 13) morning.

Like the police in one Notice It reported that the earth mass above the road subsided to 1,960 meters and then extended to 1,390 meters below the road. The Alpine Road was built to a height of 13 to 14 meters in the area of ​​hairpin bends. There were no injuries as the road was already closed.

Another rock slide: the famous Alpine pass road in Austria was buried

According to the “Stand Montafon” community association, the road section was buried and severely damaged. Clearance and repair work will be difficult due to earlier rains. Now experts are debating how to proceed.

It was initially unclear how long Silvretta High Alpine Road would be closed to public traffic — but at least until early next week. However, the popular excursion destination Bielerhöhe is accessible from Tyrol.

The Silvretta High Alpine Road is particularly popular with cyclists and motorcyclists. The toll road is 22.3 kilometers long and winds its way through several curves through mountain views up to Bielerhöhe at an altitude of 2,032 meters. The Tyrolean section runs from Bielerhöhe to Kaltur. Another alpine pass in Austria was recently hit by a rock slide. (which)