After the traffic control – German police officers shot dead: Suspects arrested – News

Two suspects were arrested on the same day after two young police officers were shot dead in Germany.

A police spokesman for the German Press Agency said the men, aged 38 and 32, had been arrested in Sல்lsbach, Charland.

Search operations continued, however, as the presence of accomplices could not be ruled out. Both are Germans.

The 38-year-old – a game dealer from the Neunkirchen district – was first apprehended by police after a public search. According to the DPA, police found the suspect’s documents at the crime scene. According to reports from security sources, the man had been spotted by police for hitting the road in the past and was said to have a gun license.

A 24-year-old police candidate and a 29-year-old chief inspector were shot dead during a traffic check on District Road in Palatinate around 4:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities had previously announced by radio that a dead game had been found in the vehicle, according to security sources. Then they said “they shoot”.

The policeman is said to have fired several shots at the scene. It was not immediately clear on Monday whether it was a warning gun or an officer injuring a suspect. His co-worker’s weapon was apparently not used, and her pistol was still in its holster. According to police, the young woman, who was still studying at the police university, died instantly.

Regular testing

The two police officers were on a routine trip and were wearing uniforms and protective clothing, a Kaiserslautern police spokesman said. Upon learning of what had happened, officers approached the vehicle and began searching when it came under fire. The study took place at Christrose 22 in Ulmet, in the Kuchel district of western Palatinate. The perpetrators then fled.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Trier and Interior Minister Roger Levantes said they were “deeply shocked” by the dangerous scenes. Trier ordered mourning flags in the federal state. Black ribbons are provided for all patrol cars in the country.

Other federal states have followed suit. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Fasser said: “Regardless of the motive behind the crime, this crime is a reminder of the death penalty and shows that police officers risk their lives every day for our safety.”