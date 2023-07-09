July 9, 2023

24 of the Weirdest Airport Scenes Around the World

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read
Flying can bring some difficulties. It’s not just the lack of manpower that makes people angry, it’s the people themselves who get angry. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️

The following pictures show some of them clearly overwhelmed by the events surrounding the flight.

Someone probably doesn’t want to take off their belt.

It’s smart to personalize your suitcase, but does the whole family see it that way?

Build

Is it the most convenient option?

Build

It’s a different hobby.

Build

All mean comments on this image will be deleted immediately!

Build

You feel more secure that way.

Build

There are two possibilities:
1. It’s a real panda, and then it’s really crazy.
2. It’s not a real panda, and then it’s really crazy.

Build

It’s nice that this person is so comfortable. At least for this person.

Imkur

If you’re too bored to make a crown out of snacks, you’ll be proud to wear it to the end.

Build

Imagine the reactions of the plane. (Caution: Spider)

Surprise

Obviously very convenient.

Build

This explains the long wait.

Build

Better to be on time than late, right?

Build

Flying is fun for the whole family.

Imkur

Should it (🐖) travel on a luggage rack?

Build

Let’s hope at least the pilot is awake.

Build

While some countries have very little time for employees, in others it seems to be too much.

Build

Why not just use the waiting time in baggage claim for a workout?

Build

Speaking of “airport”:

Must be en route to Australia.

Build

By the way, it’s probably even at number 10.

Why is that so scary?😅

Build

The next time you’re standing in line and wondering what that person is doing in the restroom taking so long, here’s an opportunity:

Build

Why not wait where the TV is?

Build

This person was comfortable in the children’s play area at the airport.

At least the kid didn’t seem scared.

Build

Imagine you have a ten-hour flight ahead of you and the person sitting next to you is bringing their pony with you.

Build

By the way, not fake, but actually an animal allowed to fly because it is a service animal.

(smi)

