Taliban Extend Ban on Women – UN Criticism – News

No singing or reading aloud in public and no full veil in front of strangers: The UN has slammed the Taliban’s new morality law.

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban have banned women from singing or reciting in public in a new “decency law”. They have to hide themselves completely in the presence of strange people. The law is based on the decree of Taliban spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. However, the decree is only now officially becoming law.

The sound of a woman’s voice as a moral transgression

The set of rules aims to enforce the strict requirements of the so-called moral police. According to this, women must cover their face and body in the presence of unrelated men. A woman’s voice is private, which is why they are forbidden to sing, read aloud, or recite in public.

The people of Afghanistan are better than locked up.

The new laws present a “frightening vision” for Afghanistan’s future, the UN said. Rosa Otunbayeva, head of the mission, warned. The laws expanded the “already intolerable restrictions” on the rights of women and girls, making “even a woman’s voice” outside the home a moral crime.

Legend: With the new sanctions, the Taliban are expanding their control over everyday life in Afghanistan.

“After decades of war and in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis, the people of Afghanistan deserve more than being threatened or imprisoned if they are late for prayer, see someone of the opposite sex who is not a family member . . . a photo of a loved one,” Otunbayeva said.

The UN mission said it was examining the newly approved law and its effects on Afghans and its potential impact on UN and other humanitarian assistance.

Prohibits homosexuality, music and extramarital affairs

The Act was signed by Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Militia. The law requires men to have beards and long trousers. Other taboos for both men and women include homosexuality, music, and extramarital affairs.

These terms are not new; Now the Ministry of Justice has put this in writing and has appointed the Ministry of Virtue to implement it.

UN: Recognition of Taliban almost impossible

According to observers, it remains to be seen how consistently the rules will actually be enforced. When they regained power in August 2021, the Taliban held the prospect of a more moderate government. However, your government is very authoritarian and restricts women’s rights to a great extent.

The United Nations has said in the past that official recognition of the Taliban as the rightful rulers of Afghanistan is almost impossible until restrictions on women and girls remain in place.