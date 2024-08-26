August 26, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Pakistan: 23 killed in attack

Terence Abbott 10 mins ago 1 min read

Published

PakistanGunmen attacked the buses and killed 23 people

Armed attacks on buses in southwest Pakistan. 23 people are said to have been killed.

Florian Osterwalder
Van

  • 23 people died in the bus attack.

  • The attack was reportedly carried out in Balochistan.

  • This province is located in South West Pakistan.

In one of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan’s restive southwest, gunmen identified 23 passengers and shot them dead after abducting them from buses, vehicles and trucks, police and officials said Monday.

Senior police officer Ayub Achakzai said the killings took place overnight in Kusakhil district of Balochistan province. The attackers torched at least ten vehicles before fleeing the scene, AP news agency writes.

Balochistan separatists

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the attack as “barbaric” and promised that the perpetrators would not be punished. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but separatists in Balochistan have often killed workers and others to force them to leave eastern Punjab province, which has seen years of insurgency.

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?

A news roundup in the morning and at the end of the day, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

See also  Strengthen digestion: You can do it with these tips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Taliban Extend Ban on Women – UN Criticism – News
2 min read

Taliban Extend Ban on Women – UN Criticism – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
Telegram boss Pavel Duro: Arrested in Paris
4 min read

Telegram boss Pavel Duro: Arrested in Paris

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“It can’t be!”: Self-checkout machines ask for tips

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Pakistan: 23 killed in attack

10 mins ago Terence Abbott
Taliban Extend Ban on Women – UN Criticism – News
2 min read

Taliban Extend Ban on Women – UN Criticism – News

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
Telegram boss Pavel Duro: Arrested in Paris
4 min read

Telegram boss Pavel Duro: Arrested in Paris

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“It can’t be!”: Self-checkout machines ask for tips

1 day ago Terence Abbott