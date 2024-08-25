“It can’t be!”: Self-checkout machines ask for tips

20 Minute readers are annoyed by self-checkout machines that ask for tips.

Tipping at an ATM: That’s it More establishments are using self-checkout machines that ask for tips.

The 20 Minutes community is annoyed by this.

The times are clear: tips should be given to people, not machines.

What do Walmart and US Newark Liberty Airport have in common? Both use self-checkouts that ask for a tip. Bakeries, coffee shops and sports arenas also use the machines, especially in the US and UK. Due to this, the customers are very dissatisfied and the videos are piling up on social media. 20 Minutes Community didn’t think much of the idea, a call shows.

Better to do it in cash and in person than digitally and anonymously

The 20-minute period of readers is clear: they want tips – but not a vending machine. Here’s what 26-year-old Daniela says: If she pays a tip at a machine, she can’t be sure that the money will actually reach the staff. “It’s better to give cash instead of getting a tip with a card.”

Julian (21) doesn’t think so: the money ends up directly in the pockets of big companies, while employees can walk away empty-handed. Sebastian, 45, also speculates: “I highly doubt any of the staff will see anything about it.”

Many claim discounts for scanning themselves

Mirjam (33) is of the opinion that costs should be included in the product price – including those for employees. There’s no reason to pay tips anyway. Basically, says 50-year-old Mark, the price should better compensate for the service. If the service is good, he will give a tip – not to a machine that has to do everything himself. See also War in Ukraine - Poles increasingly suspicious of Ukrainian refugees - News

Robert (36) says, “Products should actually be cheaper at self-checkout because there are no employee labor costs at the checkout.” Milan (34) also wants a discount. “If I had to do the work myself, there were no tips,” says Cyril, 43.

“Good service? A computer can’t do that.”

Mark (47) also found a tipping machine in Brattel at the Aquabasilia water park near Basel. I don’t see why I need to tip if I have to do the work myself. Andy (37) invented such machines in Canada. He says: “Tips are given for good and friendly service. A computer can’t do that.”

Michael (30) says tipping culture is reaching “shameless proportions”. Rafael (29) gives himself a tip after shopping – in the form of a beer – after scanning the machine.