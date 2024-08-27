Equine encephalomyelitis: US government reports death after infection

In New Hampshire, a man has died from eastern equine encephalomyelitis, a mosquito-borne disease.

A person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis (EEE), a rare mosquito-borne disease, in New Hampshire, USA.

The disease is very dangerous; About 30 percent of those affected die from it, and those who survive often suffer from long-term neurological problems.

There is currently no vaccine or specific drug against EEE, which makes fighting the disease difficult.

A person has died from eastern equine encephalomyelitis, a mosquito-borne disease, in New Hampshire, USA. State health officials said Tuesday that the patient had previously tested positive for the virus. It was New Hampshire’s first infection in a decade. The resident, whom authorities identified only as an adult, was hospitalized for severe central nervous system symptoms, the report said. In 2014, three human infections were reported in New Hampshire, two of which were fatal.

US city closes parks and playgrounds

Mosquito-borne disease is rare but often fatal (see box). Contrary to its name, eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE) affects not only animals but also people. That is why many US states have now taken measures after the disease has been diagnosed in the population.

That is why EEE spreads terror According to the US health authority CDC, about 30 percent of people infected with EEE die. Survivors often struggle with neurological issues. Symptoms include a stiff neck, fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and lack of energy. Inflammation of the brain (encephalitis) and spinal cord (myelitis) is also possible. This is considered the worst effect of EEE, also known as the “Triple E” in English-speaking countries. See also Record China's population decline and birth rates as a population time bomb

In Massachusetts, the city of Plymouth, considered a high-risk area, closes all parks, playgrounds and fields from dusk to dawn until the end of September – a time when mosquitoes are especially active. In addition, insecticides are sprayed on public green spaces in particularly affected neighborhoods to prevent the spread of mosquitoes that can spread EEE. Private individuals are also asked to spray their lawns. People are advised to avoid mosquito bites (see box).

Use insect repellent when going outside.

Avoid spending time outdoors during mosquito-infested periods.

Allow stagnant water to drain as mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Install or adjust privacy screens.

Protect your pets. Horses must be stabled at night.

Learn about mosquito repellents and vaccinations for animals.

To date, there is no vaccine or specific medication against EEE, making the disease difficult to control. According to the CDC, EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States.

The virus has not yet been detected in Switzerland

EEE virus has not yet been detected in Switzerland, says Esther Kunzli, co-head of the Center for Tropical and Travel Medicine at the Swiss TPH: “According to the Federal Office of Public Health, Eastern equine encephalitis only occurs in the following countries. / Regions: Atlantic Coast North America, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Caribbean Islands. Humanitarian cases in Europe have practically not yet occurred.

( DPA/Work/Charge )