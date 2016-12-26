Ugly / Epic

‘Bo’ and ‘Woody’ would be proud about “The Game” on Saturday – The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. TTUN (That Team Up North). It just wasn’t pretty on the field, on the sidelines or at the post-game press conference. As in earlier some matches, OSU struggled but kicked into gear to come back and tie the game by the end of regulation play. Ohio State would go on to defeat Michigan (30-27) in double OT, causing wide speculation and opinion on the College Football Payoff rankings and reasoning. (Photo by Gregory Lewis)