The EHDP [testing page]

CHLOE, a unique state-of-the-art business-to-business technological process for electronic newspaper home delivery that will revolutionize the global newspaper industry.

In years past, consumers would have their morning papers delivered to their home or stop by the newsstand on the way to work. Today, many people get their fix of news staring at a tablet or smart phone. In fact, it’s rare these days to see a U.S. commuter reading a print newspaper on the train or subway.

Newspaper Industry Trends

-The same technology that threatened the very existence of the newsroom is helping shape what newspapers look like now and how they’ll perform in the coming years

– Digital process has lured many readers away from print, resulting in falling newspaper circulation

-S tudies revealed that of the people who read newspapers, half of them only read it in print

– Advertising revenue—the lifeblood of newspapers—has declined, as advertisers take advantage of the more widespread demand for digital ads and spend significantly less on print advertisement

– Print distribution becomes economically unfeasible, publishers will finally move to the online-digital edition

-Overhead cost for newspapers are increasing and cuts into the profitability of the organization

– In the digital age, home distribution remains a key link between newspapers and their readers

– For publications, a digital paper offers opportunities that print cannot — audio, video, interactivity. Digital newspapers will add a layer of engagement for the reader and lends itself to social sharing, increasing pass-along readership