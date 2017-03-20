Public Hearing Announcement

The Franklin County Department of Job & Family Services (FCDJFS) will conduct a Public Hearing for the Franklin County Title XX County Profiles for the period of Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2019. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 2 p.m., at the FCDJFS Northland Village Center located at 1721 Northland Park Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43229

This public hearing is NOT related to publicly funded child care.

Copies of FCDJFS’ proposed Title XX County Profiles are posted at http://jfs.franklincountyohio.gov.

If you want to provide comments and/or testimony, please contact Amiee Bowie. Comments and/or testimony must be submitted to abowie@fcdjfs.franklincountyohio.gov no later than Friday, March 31, 2017 by 5 p.m.