On a Mission

By Columbs Post

The Stowe Mission of Central Ohio, at 888 Parsons Avenue in Columbus, OH has a monthly block party when the weather allows, but last Friday, kids were treated to school supply/backpack give-away. Churches from central Ohio and as far as North Carolina joined the local mission to help kids do crafts, play games have some good eats.

For more information about the programs and services at Stowe Mission of Central Ohio, visit www.stowemission.org or call +1 (614) 445-8400.