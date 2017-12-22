Chinese Art and Culture To Illuminates Natural Resources Park at Ohio Expo Center

(Columbus, OH) – The Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival, featuring beautiful, artfully crafted Chinese lantern displays throughout the Ohio Expo Center’s Natural Resources Park and Chinese entertainment and food inside at the Donahey Ag/Hort Building, lights up the holiday season through Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Ohio State Chinese Lantern Festival, presented by Tianyu Arts and Culture, showcases Chinese art and culture through the exhibition of 34 Chinese lantern installations using traditional Chinese methods and more than 27,000 LED lights in brilliant colors. This celebration of lights and culture features the works of artisans and entertainers from China. Visitors will stroll through the park outfitted with illuminating lantern sculptures of animals, flowers and nature and holiday figures.

“We are excited to offer a new tradition to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day where guests can stroll through the park, enjoying the array of spectacular lights and then come indoors to see our troupe of Chinese entertainers and artisans,” said Huiyuan Liu, Event Manager.

There are seven acts featured during each show (Sunday – Thursday, 6:30 and 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 6:30, 8 and 9 p.m.) including: contortionists, face changing, plate spinning, dancing and drumming.

According to Liu, this year’s Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival features all new lanterns to offer a fresh experience to returning visitors (the Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival debuted in 2016). The signature, glowing yellow, Chinese Dragon lantern, which stands 200 feet long and 21 feet high, is returning this year but all of the other lanterns are new and include color-changing dinosaurs and holiday-inspired installations.

The Ohio State Chinese Lantern Festival is open daily from 5:30-10 p.m. Tickets are redeemable for any day of the festival and will be available online at http://www.ohiolanternfestival.com. Ticket prices are $15/adults, $10/children under 18 and free/children under 5. A family four-pack that includes admission for two adults and two children (18 and under) is available for $40. Admission for active and veteran military members and senior citizens is $12 (requires proper identification). A $2 discount per admission is available to groups of 15 or more.

New this year is a VIP ticket option, which includes an audio guide, souvenir gift, VIP seating at the nightly shows and guided tour at 6 pm.

The event is held rain or shine. For additional information visit www.ohiolanternfestival.com or on Instagram @ohiolanternfestival and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ohiochineselanternfestival/.