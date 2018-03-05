William “The Conqueror” Bonac, a Ghana native now living in the Netherlands, won the 30th Anniversary Arnold Classic in his first professional appearance on the famed Arnold Classic stage.

Bonac, who first made a name for himself in bodybuilding when he finished third in the heavyweight division at the 2011 Arnold Amateur, dominated all three rounds of judging in cruising to his first major professional victory. It was the fourth career win for Bonac, who was third at the 2017 Mr. Olympia. (Photo by Gregory Lewis, Jr.)