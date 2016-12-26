Ohioans stunned in aftermath of attack

By Kim Tolley

Senior Contributing Writer

Columbus Post

In the hours following Monday morning’s attack on the campus of the Ohio State University, speculation began to spread about the attacker’s motivations.

On the first day back to class following the Thanksgiving Day weekend, a student later identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, plunged his silver Honda into pedestrians walking near Watts Hall on the Columbus campus. When he exited the car, Artan, a first year business student at the college, began stabbing bystanders with a butcher knife. He was shot and killed by campus police Officer Alan Horujko a minute into the attack.

Eleven people were reportedly injured although none were critically hurt.

During the confusion, students huddled in locked and barricaded classrooms updating friends and family through social media. Police shut down the area around 19th and College Ave. The campus remained on lockdown for 90 minutes.

During a press conference after the attack, Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Governor John Kasich, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Ohio State president Michael Drake presented a united front.

“We prepare for situations like this, but always hope never to have one,” said Michael Drake, Ohio State’s president.

Beatty praised the college’s response system while Kasich expressed gratitude that the tragedy wasn’t greater.

According to reports, Artan, a Somali who came to the United States in 2014 as a legal permanent resident posted a rant on his Facebook page decrying what he characterized as America’s interference in Muslim communities. He attended Columbus State Community College and graduated cum laude with an associate’s degree in May of this year. He had no disciplinary issues during his two years at Columbus State. Artan’s background led some to speculate his attack was connected to Islamic extremism.

The college’s counseling services offered emergency support for its students and staff.